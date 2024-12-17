Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Swiss parliament sets international cooperation budget

Councils reach agreement on international cooperation
Councils reach agreement on international cooperation Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss parliament sets international cooperation budget
Listening: Swiss parliament sets international cooperation budget

The Swiss parliament has finally agreed on the budget for international cooperation for the years 2025 to 2028.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives agreed to a compromise proposal from the Senate to approve a reduction of CHF151 million in the commitment credit for the International Cooperation Strategy (IC).

At the request of its Foreign Affairs Committee, the House of Representatives followed the Senate with 124 votes in favor, 60 against and no abstentions.

This means that no cuts will be made to aid for Ukraine: the large chamber revised its narrow decision last Thursday to allocate CHF1.3 billion instead of CHF1.5 billion for Ukraine. The cut had not found a majority in the Senate.

The deal is therefore ready for the final vote.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
12 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

How have medicine shortages impacted you? What should be done about them?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
10 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR