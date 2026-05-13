France ups pressure on Switzerland to reform cross-border jobless benfits
French Labour Minister Jean-Pierre Farandou upping the pressure on Switzerland to reform unemployment benefits for cross-border workers.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Farandou wants Switzerland to get a move on in implementing a new agreement with the European Union (EU).
+ Swiss warn EU jobless reform could cost millions
The agreement provides that, in future, these will be paid by the country of employment, and no longer by the country of residence.
Pointing out that France loses “€860 million a year” under the current system, Farandou pointed out to the French parliament that a timetable for implementation has already been drawn up with Luxembourg.
+ Eight graphs on free movement and the Swiss economy
The Grand Duchy, the minister explained, “willingly or unwillingly will have to comply with the application of the new rules” approved by EU countries on April 29, at the end of a decade of negotiations.
Concerning French cross-border commuters working in Switzerland, Farandou emphasised that “there are agreements that bind Switzerland to the European Union”.
According to estimates by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, the change could result in additional annual costs of between CHF600 million and CHF900 million.
But Farandou countered that Bern “benefits considerably from its good economic relations with the EU.”
“I therefore believe that the EU will put pressure on Switzerland. And we will also put pressure on Switzerland,” the minister said. “It will take some time, but we will get there, I am sure. In any case, you can count on me to see this reform through.”
More
‘Costly’ EU cross-border worker reform moves forward a step
Adapted from Italian by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.