Diesel prices jump in Switzerland as Middle East conflict shakes energy markets

Fuels: in Switzerland diesel runs (+9%), petrol rises less Keystone-SDA

Since the outbreak of the war in Iran, the average price of diesel at the pump has risen by 8.6%, while unleaded 95 has gone up by a more modest 3.7%.

Italiano it Carburanti: in Svizzera diesel corre (+9%), benzina aumenta meno

These figures come from the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) price radar, a tool based on user submissions that tracks around 3,200 petrol stations across the country.

Over the past ten days, the conflict in Iran has triggered sharp turbulence on global energy markets, with the effects also felt in Switzerland, the TCS said in a statement on Wednesday. The average price of diesel rose from CHF1.75 ($2.25) on February 28 to CHF1.90 on March 9.

Unleaded 95 climbed to an average of CHF1.70, up 6 centimes, while the increase for unleaded 98 was slightly lower at 3.4%, reaching CHF1.83. According to TCS experts, the stronger rise in diesel prices is linked to higher industrial demand.

The TCS fuel price radar has drawn considerable interest in recent days: at times, daily checks were up to ten times higher than before the outbreak of the war. The figures are based on information submitted by motorists and are not verified by TCS. “Thanks to the collective input and wide coverage, however, this data provides a realistic snapshot of price trends at Swiss petrol stations,” the association said.

Translated from Italian by AI/sp

