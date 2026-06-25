Earthquakes in Venezuela were detectable in Switzerland

Earthquakes in Venezuela were also detectable in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

The powerful earthquakes in Venezuela were detectable as far away as Switzerland.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Erdbeben in Venezuela waren auch in der Schweiz messbar Original Read more: Erdbeben in Venezuela waren auch in der Schweiz messbar

The Swiss Seismological Service’s seismometers registered the tremors, the service said in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The two powerful earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck within less than a minute of each other off the north coast of Venezuela on Thursday morning (Swiss time). According to initial reports from the authorities, at least 32 people lost their lives in the two earthquakes. More than 700 others were injured. Rescue teams continue to search for people buried under the rubble. The death toll is expected to rise.

Up to 1,600 fatalities in 100 years

An earthquake of this magnitude is unlikely to occur in Switzerland, according to the Swiss Seismological Service (SED) at Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich. In Switzerland, an earthquake of magnitude 6 is expected to occur roughly every 50 to 150 years. “Such earthquakes are significantly weaker; they release about 180 times less energy,” said the Seismological Service.

The main earthquake-prone areas are considered to be Basel, Valais, Graubünden, the St Gallen Rhine Valley and Central Switzerland. The strongest earthquake in Swiss history occurred in Basel in 1356 and, according to current estimates, reached a magnitude of 6.6. Further earthquakes of magnitude 6.2 were recorded in 1295 near Churwalden and in 1855 in the Stalden-Visp area.

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Even these significantly weaker earthquakes could have devastating consequences in Switzerland. The Seismological Service estimates that, over a period of 100 years, economic damage to buildings and their contents alone could amount to between CHF11-44 billion. Up to 1,600 people could lose their lives, with an estimated 40,000 to 175,000 more becoming homeless in the short or long term. Added to this would be damage to infrastructure as well as consequential damage caused, for example, by landslides, fires or business interruptions.

Swiss aid to Venezuela

On Thursday, Switzerland said it is ready to provide assistance to Venezuela following the two severe earthquakes, should the country request it. This was stated by Swiss President Guy Parmelin on Thursday on X. Switzerland stands in solidarity with those affected by the devastating earthquake.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected. We offer our sincere condolences and wish those injured a speedy recovery,” said Parmelin.

Translated from German, sub-edited by jdp

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