The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss economics minister pays short-notice visit to US

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin travelled to the USA at short notice
Economics Minister Guy Parmelin travelled to the USA at short notice Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss economics minister pays short-notice visit to US
Listening: Swiss economics minister pays short-notice visit to US

Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin travelled to the United States at short notice on Friday to hold ministerial level talks.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The economics ministry has not yet commented on further details of the trip.

+ What do the 39% US tariffs mean for the Swiss economy?

The economics ministry confirmed the trip on Friday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. It remained unclear for the time being whether there was a connection to the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on imports from Switzerland.

Parmelin’s department made this statement after the Swiss economics minister cancelled his planned appearance at the Economiesuisse business umbrella organisation on Friday at the last minute. The minister was due to deliver the national government’s message of greeting on Economy Day 2025.

Economiesuisse told the news agency AWP that the reason for the cancellation was the trip to the US.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Swiss unemployment rate rises in August

More

Workplace

Swiss unemployment rate up slightly in August

This content was published on The Swiss job market deteriorated slightly last month. The number of unemployed rose by almost 3,000 (+2.3%) month-on-month to 132,105.

Read more: Swiss unemployment rate up slightly in August
WC duck gets its own stamp

More

History

Duck toilet cleaner gets its own Swiss stamp

This content was published on Swiss Post has launched a stamp featuring an image of the Duck toilet cleaning dispenser, as part of a series honouring Swiss inventiveness.

Read more: Duck toilet cleaner gets its own Swiss stamp
Switzerland and France sign accords on managing Rhone River and Lake Geneva

More

Climate adaptation

Switzerland and France sign accords to manage shared waters

This content was published on Switzerland and France have signed two agreements on the management of the waters of the Rhône River and Lake Geneva, almost 14 years after discussions on the subject began.

Read more: Switzerland and France sign accords to manage shared waters

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR