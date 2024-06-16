Eighty-four delegations support final declaration of Ukraine summit
Out of the around 100 participating states and organisations at the Ukraine peace conference at the Bürgenstock resort, 84 were able to agree on a final declaration on Sunday. There was no support from the Brics states such as India, Brazil and South Africa.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Русский
ru
Декларацию саммита по Украине в Швейцарии поддержали 84 делегации
Comparing the list of delegations at the conference with the list of countries supporting the final declaration shows that several states will not be signing the final declaration: Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.
The lack of support from the Brics countries, which include Brazil, India, China and South Africa as well as Russia, is a significant factor. China and Russia did not travel to Switzerland. Brazil, India and South Africa were there, but did not come with any heads of state.
No agreement among states on the inclusion of Russia
The participating heads of state and government were unable to agree on a clear approach to involving Russia in a peace process at the Ukraine summit on the Bürgenstock. There was no consensus on the question of when exactly and how Russia should be involved in future, said Defence Minister Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, in a closing speech.
“Further steps” are needed and Switzerland is ready to play its part, said Amherd. “The conference created momentum,” said Amherd. The summit declaration sends a strong signal that changes are needed and there are common ideas for a fair and lasting peace, the Swiss defence minister said.
Amherd also mentioned the securing of nuclear facilities, Ukraine’s access to its harbours, the release of all prisoners of war and the return of children deported from Ukraine to their homeland.
Adapted from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Deeply Read
More
Science
Switzerland says it can’t afford to take part in Copernicus programme
Zelensky wants to ‘make history’ at Swiss peace summit
This content was published on
While Swiss President Viola Amherd spoke of modest objectives at the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine, her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky was more proactive, saying he wanted to make history.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.