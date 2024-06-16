Eighty-four delegations support final declaration of Ukraine summit

The question of the scope of a follow-up conference is also still difficult to answer. Keystone Pool / Michael Buholzer

Out of the around 100 participating states and organisations at the Ukraine peace conference at the Bürgenstock resort, 84 were able to agree on a final declaration on Sunday. There was no support from the Brics states such as India, Brazil and South Africa.

Comparing the list of delegations at the conference with the list of countries supporting the final declaration shows that several states will not be signing the final declaration: Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

The lack of support from the Brics countries, which include Brazil, India, China and South Africa as well as Russia, is a significant factor. China and Russia did not travel to Switzerland. Brazil, India and South Africa were there, but did not come with any heads of state.

No agreement among states on the inclusion of Russia

The participating heads of state and government were unable to agree on a clear approach to involving Russia in a peace process at the Ukraine summit on the Bürgenstock. There was no consensus on the question of when exactly and how Russia should be involved in future, said Defence Minister Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, in a closing speech.

How the Ukraine conference in Switzerland aims to find a path to peace

“Further steps” are needed and Switzerland is ready to play its part, said Amherd. “The conference created momentum,” said Amherd. The summit declaration sends a strong signal that changes are needed and there are common ideas for a fair and lasting peace, the Swiss defence minister said.

Amherd also mentioned the securing of nuclear facilities, Ukraine’s access to its harbours, the release of all prisoners of war and the return of children deported from Ukraine to their homeland.

