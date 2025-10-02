Swiss embassy representative to visit Swiss flotilla activists

According to the organisers, there are around 20 Swiss nationals on board the Global Sumud Flotilla headed to Gaza. The Swiss foreign ministry is doing everything it can to obtain information about the detainees as quickly as possible.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) announced on Thursday in response to an enquiry that it was making every effort to obtain information about the place of detention as quickly as possible. Representatives of the embassy will visit the detainees as soon as possible.

The Swiss embassy in Tel Aviv is in contact with the Israeli authorities and is supporting the Swiss nationals concerned within the framework of the consular protection provided for by law. The main aim is to ensure that the fundamental rights of the persons concerned are respected, including humane detention conditions, procedural guarantees and the right to defence.

Switzerland has urged Israeli authorities that any intervention against the flotilla must comply with the principles of necessity and proportionality and ensure the safety of the participants, the FDFA wrote on Thursday on the social media platform X.

In recent weeks, Switzerland has repeatedly pointed out that it advises against travelling to the Gaza Strip due to the high risks involved. People who nevertheless decide to travel do so at their own risk, the FDFA emphasised. It has explained to the Swiss organisers of the flotilla what assistance they can expect from the federal government.

