Eritreans demonstrate in Bern against repression and racism

One of the key demands of the demonstrators was to end the passport requirement in order to secure a residence permit. Keystone / Peter Schneider

More than 800 Eritreans demonstrated in front of the federal building in Bern on Saturday, calling for protection of their rights.

Keystone-SDA

Several Eritrean organisations in Switzerland and the Migrant Solidarity Network called for Saturday’s rally. After gathering on the square in front of the federal building, the demonstrators marched through the old town in pouring rain.

The police were present in the background, reported Keystone-SDA. In recent months, Eritreans loyal to the Eritrean government and those in the opposition camp have clashed several times in Switzerland.

One of the main demands at the Bern demonstration was the abolition of the passport requirement. Eritreans who apply for a B residence permit in Switzerland, want to get married or request family reunification must present a valid Eritrean passport.

+ What’s behind the clashes among Eritreans in Switzerland?

But the Eritrean embassy in Geneva is imposing unreasonable and inadmissible conditions, according to people at the rally.

Anyone applying for a passport, for example, must sign a declaration of remorse. In it, people must declare that they have been disloyal to the regime and accept any punishments if they return.

Against deportations and hate speech

The demonstrators also demanded that Switzerland not allow any deportations even to third party countries such as Rwanda. The Swiss parliament recently adopted a motion for rejected asylum seekers from Eritrea be returned to their homeland via a third country.

The rally was also directed “against racism and hate speech in Swiss politics”. Demonstrators pointed out that right-wing attitudes are currently targeting people from Eritrea.

Liaison to Eritrea

On Saturday, the Swiss government announced that it intends to send a liaison officer to eastern Africa for talks with Eritrea. A key concern is the refusal by the Eritrean government to accept repatriation of Eritrean nationals.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp.

