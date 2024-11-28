Swiss-EU negotiations on ‘last mile’, says Swiss foreign minister

EU Commissioner Sefcovic meets Foreign Minister Cassis in Bern Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Discussions with the European Union on how to re-forge relations with Switzerland are at an advanced stage, according to Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de EU-Kommissar Sefcovic trifft in Bern bei Aussenminister Cassis ein Original Read more: EU-Kommissar Sefcovic trifft in Bern bei Aussenminister Cassis ein

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Cassis made his comment before a meeting with EU Commission vice-president in Bern on Wednesday.

“We are on the last mile,” said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis at an unrelated media event in Bern this afternoon. It was a matter of “a joint discussion on how the final points can be clarified”.

+Swiss-EU relations: Bern prepares for a vacuum

“It is time to take political stock of our ongoing negotiations, as we continue to pursue the common goal of concluding the negotiations by the end of this year,” said an EC spokesperson before the meeting.

The meeting at the Lohn estate in Wabern near Bern will be attended by, among others, the Swiss chief negotiator Patric Franzen and his counterpart, the European chief negotiator Richard Szostak. Cassis will also be accompanied by state secretaries Alexandre Fasel, Helene Budliger Artieda and Christine Schraner-Burgener.

The meeting should actually have taken place in the summer. However, it was then cancelled at short notice because the negotiating positions were apparently still too far apart.

More

More The rocky relationship between Switzerland and the European Union This content was published on The Swiss president, Viola Amherd, would like to seal a deal by the end of the year to update relations with the European Union. Read more: The rocky relationship between Switzerland and the European Union

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.