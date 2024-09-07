EU delays planned changing of ambassador in Bern

Too much work to do in the Western Balkans: Slovak politician Miroslav Lajčák.
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Appointed in April as the European Union’s incoming ambassador to Switzerland, Slovak man Miroslav Lajčák will ultimately not take up the post this year.
This content was published on
September 7, 2024 - 13:28
The reason is that Lajčák’s mandate as Brussels’ Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues has been extended.
As a result, the current ambassador, Greek diplomat Petros Mavromichalis, will stay in his role until August 31, 2025. “I look forward to spending another year in Bern and working with partners and friends in Switzerland and Liechtenstein to deepen relations with these two important countries” for the EU, Mavromichalis wrote on social media X.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Likewise on X, the European delegation in the Swiss capital announced the change in plans by speaking in general terms of “unforeseen developments”.
After being appointed in April this year, Lajčák, formerly Slovakia’s foreign minister, was to take office in September for a probable timeframe of four years.
The extension of Lajčák’s mission in the Balkans was decided by the Council of the European Union in late July, the institution’s website says. The 61-year-old has held the role since 2020.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/dos
More
More
Switzerland and EU want to negotiate, but optimism is limited
This content was published on
Mar 18, 2024
Bern and Brussels want to negotiate their future relationship. Can this be a good thing?
Read more: Switzerland and EU want to negotiate, but optimism is limited
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Articles in this story
More
Swiss government pensions come under pressure in parliament
This content was published on
Sep 7, 2024
A parliamentary committee is favour of scrapping the generous pensions enjoyed by former government ministers and federal judges.
Read more: Swiss government pensions come under pressure in parliament
More
SNB boss: as a leading financial hub, Swiss must accept risks
This content was published on
Sep 7, 2024
The outgoing head of the Swiss National Bank, Thomas Jordan, says the country should aim to preserve its leading financial position.
Read more: SNB boss: as a leading financial hub, Swiss must accept risks
More
Helicopter evacuation offered to tourists stranded in Swiss valley
This content was published on
Sep 6, 2024
Hundreds of tourists who are still stuck in the Saas Valley can be evacuated via special helicopter flights.
Read more: Helicopter evacuation offered to tourists stranded in Swiss valley
More
Top Swiss court rules against prostitution exclusion zone
This content was published on
Sep 6, 2024
The Federal Court ruled that a Swiss town went too far in banning prostitution within a 100-metre radius of certain sensitive locations.
Read more: Top Swiss court rules against prostitution exclusion zone
More
First UN fact-finding report on Sudan released in Geneva
This content was published on
Sep 6, 2024
Numerous acts amounting to crimes against humanity and war crimes have been committed in Sudan, according to UN investigators.
Read more: First UN fact-finding report on Sudan released in Geneva
More
SWISS expands winter flights from Geneva
This content was published on
Sep 6, 2024
Swiss International Airlines is expanding its route network from Geneva for the coming winter season.
Read more: SWISS expands winter flights from Geneva
More
Swatch subsidiary Breguet gets a new CEO
This content was published on
Sep 6, 2024
The premium brand Breguet, which belongs to the Swatch watch group, is getting a new CEO.
Read more: Swatch subsidiary Breguet gets a new CEO
More
Reinsurers in good shape after several difficult years
This content was published on
Sep 6, 2024
The reinsurance sector is doing well after several difficult years.
Read more: Reinsurers in good shape after several difficult years
More
Paralympics: Catherine Debrunner adds another gold to the Swiss tally
This content was published on
Sep 6, 2024
The 29-year-old Swiss won the 400m in the T53 category with flying colours.
Read more: Paralympics: Catherine Debrunner adds another gold to the Swiss tally
More
Zurich cannabis study receives positive assessment
This content was published on
Sep 5, 2024
Health officials in the city of Zurich have given a positive assessment of a controlled study into the recreational use of cannabis, one year after it was launched.
Read more: Zurich cannabis study receives positive assessment
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.