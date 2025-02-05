Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

‘Europe’ initiative halts signature collection to focus on Swiss-EU treaty

Europe" initiative: signature collection halted
Europe" initiative: signature collection halted Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
‘Europe’ initiative halts signature collection to focus on Swiss-EU treaty
Listening: ‘Europe’ initiative halts signature collection to focus on Swiss-EU treaty

The organisers of the “Europe” initiative, which started in April 2024, announced on Wednesday that they will stop collecting signatures. Instead, they plan to focus on getting the set of agreements “Bilaterals III” ratified.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The initiative aimed to anchor Swiss relations with the European Union (EU) in the Federal Constitution. According to the initiators, the outcome of the Swiss government’s negotiations meets the initiative’s “essential objectives” and provides “a solid foundation for ensuring the long-term strengthening of bilateral relations between Switzerland and the EU,” they wrote in a press release.

They added that the main goal of the initiative is now “within reach” thanks to the “Bilaterals III” treaty package. This is why the initiators will do everything they can to see it through, even though “achieving this won’t be easy, despite “Bilaterals III” being clearly positive for Switzerland,” they added.

The “Europe” initiative, launched in April 2024 by 11 organisations including Operation Libero and the Green Party, has kept the number of signatures collected so far under wraps, according to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
113 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

How have medicine shortages impacted you? What should be done about them?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR