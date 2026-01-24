Ex-minister urges Swiss government to reject Trump’s Board of Peace

Switzerland's finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter welcomes US President Trump in Davos. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Former Swiss foreign minister Micheline Calmy-Rey calls on the government to reject the invitation to join US President Trump's Board of Peace and criticises the Swiss government's behavior at the World Economic Forum.

4 minutes

SRF

In front of the world’s media, US President Donald Trump mocked Switzerland in his speech at the WEF and insulted Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. At the subsequent meeting between Trump and a three-member delegation from the federal government, the provocation was not discussed, and President Guy Parmelin did not address the issue.

The insults by the US president are not the problem, said former Swiss minister Micheline Calmy-Rey on Swiss public television SRF. It was the right decision for the government to swallow them. “What have they swallowed except words that don’t count?” said the former foreign minister. “The government must defend our interests, and you don’t do that by provoking the most powerful man in the world.”

But that’s where Calmy-Rey’s words of understanding for the government end: the Swiss government should have responded publicly to Trump’s threats against Greenland, according to the former minister.

In her view, it should have joined forces with Europe to oppose the US president’s demands, which violate international law. Instead, however, the Swiss government held back. The government is afraid of jeopardising an agreement on tariffs.

This is because the relevant trade agreement has not yet been negotiated. “Our foreign policy line is not to upset the US because the trade agreement has not yet been finalised,” said Calmy-Rey.

However, she added that this has nothing to do with neutrality. Neutrality is based on respect for international law. The government must take a clear stance on this issue.

Defending international law

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) headed by Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis did not remain completely silent on the Greenland issue this past week.

At the beginning of the week, in response to questions from the media, the FDFA clarified that, under international law, Greenland belongs to Denmark and enjoys a high degree of autonomy. Any change would require the consent of Denmark and Greenland. The day after the meeting with Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Cassis also expressed this position to the Swiss media in Davos.

Calmy-Rey, from the Social Democratic party, expects the Swiss government to take a clear position on Donald Trump’s so-called Board of Peace.

The Board is intended to resolve conflicts worldwide. Switzerland has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said this week that the government would examine the matter.

Calmy-Rey would have expected an immediate rejection of the US President’s proposal. “Donald Trump wants to be sheriff and rule the world. You don’t have to spend hours studying the documents on the Board of Peace to see that this is not possible,” says Calmy-Rey.

She added that “if Switzerland were to become a member, it would be a puppet in the hands of Donald Trump”.

The former foreign minister is not the only one to be critical of the Board of Peace. Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum have spoken out against participation in recent days.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

