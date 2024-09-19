Swiss foreign ministry expresses concern after explosions in Lebanon

There is a risk that the explosions could further undermine the stability and security of the country and the region, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote on Wednesday. International law must be respected and the civilian population must be protected at all times.
According to the Federal Statistical Office, 985 Swiss nationals were living in Lebanon in 2023. On its website, the FDFA advises against traveling to Lebanon and recommends that Swiss nationals leave the country by their own means if this appears possible and safe.
