Switzerland wants to examine cooperation with the EU in the defence sector
The Swiss government wants to examine a security and defence partnership with the EU. Exploratory talks are to begin as soon as possible. Among other things, the partnership would serve to procure armaments.
On Wednesday, the governing Federal Council decided to signal Switzerland’s interest in a security and defence partnership to the EU, as it announced. The partnership is a prerequisite for possible joint procurements in the defence sector.
Among other things, third countries need this partnership in order to make joint defence purchases with EU states and to make use of the European Commission’s so-called SAFE instrument. SAFE stands for Security Action for Europe and provides for a loan of 150 billion euros.
According to the Federal Council, the partnership would be compatible with neutrality. The next steps will be determined once the exploratory talks have been concluded.
