Swiss government to boost employment for Ukrainian refugees

Generated with artificial intelligence.
According to the Swiss government, more Ukrainian refugees should take up jobs in Switzerland. The government has instructed the Department of Justice and Police to prepare a consultation draft by February 2025, including proposed legal amendments to support their work integration.

Keystone-SDA

The government made this decision based on the report from the evaluation group on Status S, which it acknowledged on Friday. The group, led by former Federal Councillor Urs Hofmann, was established by former Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter to swiftly assess and address experiences with Status S.

Parliament had called for simpler procedures to enable Ukrainian refugees to take up employment in Switzerland. The councillors proposed replacing the current work permit requirement with a registration system.

Refugees with S status should also be required to register with the public employment service. Those in employment should be allowed to change cantons and be obliged to participate in integration measures.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

