Swiss government to boost employment for Ukrainian refugees

Federal Council wants to increase the employment rate among refugees from Ukraine Keystone-SDA

According to the Swiss government, more Ukrainian refugees should take up jobs in Switzerland. The government has instructed the Department of Justice and Police to prepare a consultation draft by February 2025, including proposed legal amendments to support their work integration.

Deutsch de Bundesrat will die Erwerbsquote unter Ukraine-Geflüchteten steigern Original Read more: Bundesrat will die Erwerbsquote unter Ukraine-Geflüchteten steigern

Русский ru Швейцария намерена способствовать занятости украинских беженцев Read more: Швейцария намерена способствовать занятости украинских беженцев

The government made this decision based on the report from the evaluation group on Status S, which it acknowledged on Friday. The group, led by former Federal Councillor Urs Hofmann, was established by former Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter to swiftly assess and address experiences with Status S.

Parliament had called for simpler procedures to enable Ukrainian refugees to take up employment in Switzerland. The councillors proposed replacing the current work permit requirement with a registration system.

Refugees with S status should also be required to register with the public employment service. Those in employment should be allowed to change cantons and be obliged to participate in integration measures.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

