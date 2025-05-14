The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Foreign Affairs

Immigration limits included in Swiss-EU deal

Federal Council wants to restrict immigration in specific cases
Federal Council wants to restrict immigration in specific cases Keystone-SDA
Immigration limits included in Swiss-EU deal
Listening: Immigration limits included in Swiss-EU deal

Switzerland has negotiated a safeguard clause to restrict immigration in its bilateral deal with the European Union.

The clause could be applied if thresholds are exceeded in areas such as unemployment, welfare receipt or net immigration, according to a press release.

Indicators that point to “serious economic or social problems”, such as in the housing or transport sectors, would also be taken into account.

As a measure, the government could, for example, introduce maximum numbers for immigration. Restrictions on the right of residence in the event of loss of employment or a limited period of residence for job seekers are also possible, it said.

The Federal Council could also invoke the safeguard clause contrary to the EU’s opinion. The EU could take compensatory measures.

