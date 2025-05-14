Immigration limits included in Swiss-EU deal

The clause could be applied if thresholds are exceeded in areas such as unemployment, welfare receipt or net immigration, according to a press release.
Indicators that point to “serious economic or social problems”, such as in the housing or transport sectors, would also be taken into account.
As a measure, the government could, for example, introduce maximum numbers for immigration. Restrictions on the right of residence in the event of loss of employment or a limited period of residence for job seekers are also possible, it said.
The Federal Council could also invoke the safeguard clause contrary to the EU’s opinion. The EU could take compensatory measures.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
