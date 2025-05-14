Immigration limits included in Swiss-EU deal

Federal Council wants to restrict immigration in specific cases Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland has negotiated a safeguard clause to restrict immigration in its bilateral deal with the European Union.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat will in spezifischen Fällen Einwanderung einschränken Original Read more: Bundesrat will in spezifischen Fällen Einwanderung einschränken

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The clause could be applied if thresholds are exceeded in areas such as unemployment, welfare receipt or net immigration, according to a press release.

Indicators that point to “serious economic or social problems”, such as in the housing or transport sectors, would also be taken into account.

As a measure, the government could, for example, introduce maximum numbers for immigration. Restrictions on the right of residence in the event of loss of employment or a limited period of residence for job seekers are also possible, it said.

The Federal Council could also invoke the safeguard clause contrary to the EU’s opinion. The EU could take compensatory measures.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content