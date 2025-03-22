Swiss Justice minister concerned about more Schengen border checks

At a meeting with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Magnus Brunner, Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans expressed concern about the increase in internal border controls in the Schengen Area.

Deutsch de Bundesrat Jans äussert Besorgnis über Schengen-Binnenkontrollen Original Read more: Bundesrat Jans äussert Besorgnis über Schengen-Binnenkontrollen

Jans discussed the functioning of the Schengen Area – which was extended to include Romania and Bulgaria on January 1, 2025 – with Brunner in Zurich on Friday, according to a press release by the Swiss justice ministry on Saturday.

Internal controls at borders in the Schengen area must be carried out within the framework of legal requirements and should be coordinated between the countries concerned, Jans told Brunner. For his part, the EU commissioner emphasised the importance of effective external border protection. Also here, Schengen states must cooperate, he underlined.

Brunner also acknowledged Switzerland’s position. “As a Schengen state, Switzerland plays an important role for the EU in the effective management of migration policy. This management is necessary so that it is not perceived as a challenge but as an opportunity,” he said, according to the justice ministry press release.

Migration and asylum pact

Migration policy was also discussed. In particular, Jans emphasised the importance of the EU migration and asylum pact – the Swiss government also submitted its position on this to parliament on Friday. The pact is a milestone in the area of migration, and an opportunity to make migration management throughout Europe more efficient and sustainable, according to Jans.

Jans and Brunner also discussed the security situation in Syria and the protection of refugees from Ukraine. On these issues, it is in Switzerland’s interest to coordinate with the EU, as this could prevent secondary migration within the Schengen area, the justice ministry wrote.

Brunner has been the EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration since December 1, 2024. For Switzerland, as an associated Schengen state, close cooperation with the EU Commission is of great importance, particularly in the area of Schengen/Dublin.

As justice minister, Jans also regularly attends the meetings of justice and home affairs ministers of the Schengen states.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

