Swiss prosecutor opens proceedings over Hamas ban
The Swiss Office of the Attorney General has opened the first criminal proceedings in connection with the law banning Hamas and related organisations, which came into force in May.
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) wrote in its communiqué that it is still too early for a comprehensive assessment.
It can only confirm that proceedings are active. No further information can be released at this time.
