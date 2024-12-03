Switzerland edges closer to CHF96m Ukraine reconstruction package

The money will go to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which is the main institutional investor in Ukraine, explained parliamentarian Franziska Roth.
While €91.97 million euros will actually be disbursed, the remainder will constitute reserves for exchange rate fluctuations.
Given the EBRD’s business model, each euro of additional capital will generate approximately six euros of loans. As a result, Ukraine will benefit from capitalization to the tune of some €24 billion in total until 2032.
More
More
War in Ukraine erodes European support for humanitarian disarmament
This content was published on
The withdrawal of Lithuania from the convention banning cluster munitions has raised concerns among NGOs that this decision will encourage other states, worried about their own security, to disassociate themselves from treaties designed to protect civilians in wartime.
The Senate gave its approval by 36 votes to two. It also agreed by 21 votes to 19 that the bank should extend its activities, on a limited and gradual basis, to sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq.
The House of Representatives has yet to give its verdict.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
Solar energy covers 11% of Switzerland’s electricity needs
This content was published on
Solar power covers eleven percent of the electricity demand in Switzerland. The industry's turnover for the current year is around CHF 3.7 billion, as shown by the first ever publication of the Swiss Solar Monitor.
This content was published on
The recovery in Swiss industry is a long time coming. The managers responsible for purchasing have lowered their assessments again. By contrast, the services PMI remained in growth territory in November.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.