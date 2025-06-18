Five Swiss diplomats leave Tehran as Israel-Iran war enters sixth day

Seven diplomats remain in Tehran, mainly to fulfil the mandate to protect American interests in Iran.
The Swiss channel is active for both parties (the United States and Iran) and in both directions. “And I can tell you that it is being used by both sides,” Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the foreign ministry, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.
More
More
Switzerland loses two mandates as protecting power
This content was published on
The rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia heralds a reduced role for Switzerland in the region.
“Swiss Ambassador Nadine Olivieri is still in Teheran; she leads Swiss diplomacy in Iran,” he told Swiss public television, RTS, on Tuesday. “Swiss staff who are not active on the diplomatic front have left Iran”.
“Five transferable staff with their families left Iran on Tuesday,” said Bideau, adding that the representation in Tehran has seven transferable staff and 23 local staff.
In addition, “two accompanying persons (children or spouses, editor’s note) left Israel on Tuesday by land”, the spokesperson continued, pointing out that the Swiss diplomatic representation in Tel Aviv has seven transferable staff and 18 local staff.
Because of the conflict between Israel and Iran, many Swiss nationals are waiting to leave the war-torn region. The Swiss foreign ministry has received 130 applications from people wishing to leave either Israel or Iran.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Trust in Swiss news is rising, Reuters report shows
This content was published on
Trust in the news has increased in Switzerland, according to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025. Almost half (46%) of adults who took part in a recent survey said they generally trusted Swiss news, up 5%.
20 Minuten: last Swiss free daily to stop being printed
This content was published on
From the end of the year, there will no longer be a daily free newspaper in Switzerland: the TX Group is discontinuing the print version of "20 Minuten". Up to 80 full-time positions are to be cut in the editorial and publishing departments.
Irregular migration to Switzerland halves year-on-year
This content was published on
Irregular migration to Switzerland has decreased significantly. The figures from January to May show that only half as many illegal stays were recorded compared to the same period last year.
This content was published on
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is to cut around 3,500 jobs as a result of financial cuts linked in particular to US decisions. Hundreds of temporary contracts will also be cut, the UN agency said in Geneva on Monday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.