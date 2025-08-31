Former diplomats criticise Switzerland’s silence on Gaza

Former diplomats call on Switzerland to act Keystone-SDA

Former Swiss diplomats reiterate their criticism of Switzerland’s stance on the war in the Gaza Strip and the situation on the West Bank. In an open letter, they call on the federal government to take concrete action.

Français fr D'anciens diplomates demandent à la Suisse d'agir Original Read more: D'anciens diplomates demandent à la Suisse d'agir

At the beginning of June, they had already written to the head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), Ignazio Cassis, denouncing Switzerland’s “silence and passivity” in the face of the “war crimes” committed by Israel in Gaza. The FDFA’s analysis has moved in the right direction, but “Switzerland is still making declarations”, note the authors.

In view of the dramatic deterioration in the situation on the ground, the former diplomats are this time calling directly on the federal government. In the absence of any reaction from the Israeli government and the Palestinian movement Hamas, “we propose that Switzerland take concrete measures, as more and more friendly states are doing”, the letter states.

