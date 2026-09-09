Former Swiss president attends funeral of Norway’s King Harald V in Oslo
Former defence minister Viola Amherd is in Oslo to attend the funeral of Norway’s King Harald V. Royals and dignitaries from Norway and around the world have travelled to the Norwegian capital for the occasion.
Amherd will attend the funeral as Switzerland’s official representative. She met King Harald V in Oslo during a visit to Norway in 2024.
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Many royal families will attend the funeral. Among them will be Sweden’s royal family, as well as Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary. The Netherlands will be represented by King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Crown Princess Amalia. Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will also attend the ceremonies.
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The funeral service will begin at 1pm in Oslo Cathedral, according to a statement from the Norwegian Royal Court. The funeral procession will be led by the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Norway, Olav Fykse Tveit. Also taking part will be the Bishop of Oslo, Sunniva Gylver, Cathedral Cantor Marcus André Berg, the Oslo Cathedral Choir and other members of the clergy and congregation.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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