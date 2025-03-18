Forum on peace in Nagorno-Karabakh to be held in Switzerland

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland must organise an international forum on peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as soon as possible.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Parliament has forced the government to make this event possible by imposing a one-year deadline.

+ The mysterious Swiss fixer for the Azerbaijan presidential family

After the House of Representatives in December, the Senate approved a motion to this effect on Tuesday by 29 votes to 12. The aim of the meeting is to negotiate the collective return of the Armenian population to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has been deserted since Azerbaijan’s last military incursion.

Switzerland has a mediating role to play, said Senators. Switzerland also has a vested interest in promoting peace in the region, given its close energy ties with Azerbaijan.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis pointed out that, as things stand, Armenia and Azerbaijan do not want mediation via Switzerland, which has already offered its good services. The two countries have also announced that they have agreed on a peace accord, he said. But without success.

