Swiss aid to Ukraine amounts to more than CHF6 billion
Switzerland has provided more than CHF6 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022.
Financial aid, both in Ukraine and in Switzerland, will continue to flow in the coming years, the Swiss government has promised.
Since the start of the Russian invasion four years ago, around half of the Ukrainian population has been dependent on humanitarian aid.
From the beginning of the invasion until the end of last year, Switzerland has provided a total of CHF6.08 billion in aid to the people affected by the war in Ukraine, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) said in response to a Keystone-SDA enquiry.
Switzerland will continue to play a leading role in providing aid to Ukraine in the future. Between 2025 and 2036, a total of CHF5 billion has been earmarked for this purpose as part of the Ukraine country programme.
