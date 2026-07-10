France refuses to pay Swiss G7 security costs

Rioting broke out in Geneva ahead of the G7 summit Keystone-SDA

Three weeks after the G7 summit in Évian, France, it has become clear that negotiations have failed to convince France to contribute to Swiss security costs.

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The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) confirmed to Swiss public broadcaster SRF that France will probably not contribute to the costs of policing violent protests that broke out in Geneva ahead of the summit..

Police officers from numerous cantons were deployed to Geneva for the G7 summit – 4,000 Swiss army personnel were on duty, and the borders were more closely guarded.

Swiss president Guy Parmelin demanded money from France to cover these costs ahead of the summit, as he told the SRF programme Samstagsrundschau. “I know it’s not that simple. But at the end of this summit, solutions must be found for the costs and for security. That is important.”

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Now, the FDFA writes in response to an inquiry from SRF that no agreement was reached in the negotiations. “On the issue of security costs, Switzerland and France could not agree on France’s cost sharing.”

The heads of state of the G7 countries had met in Évian on the French side of lake Geneva. However, a large demonstration against the summit took place in Geneva because demonstrations were not permitted in the French border region. The demonstration was marred by violence.

The Geneva security director had estimated the costs at CHF30 million in an interview with the French-language Swiss business newspaper L’Agefi. Part of this bill will likely be paid by the federal government. The canton of Geneva is also nevertheless urging Bern to continue pressing France to assume part of the costs.

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According to the foreign ministry, talks with France are still ongoing. “However, the prospect of France contributing to the security costs is slim.”

And this despite the fact that Parmelin reportedly conveyed Switzerland’s criticism to French president Emmanuel Macron in a letter, according to French media.

The bill remains unpaid. Switzerland is left with the small consolation that the Swiss president was at least invited by France to attend the dinner at the G7 summit.

More Debate Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi How can governments balance safety and the right to protest at the G7? The G7 summit to be held next June in France is causing security headaches for neighbouring Switzerland. Should authorities ban protests in Geneva and close the border with France? Join the discussion 2 Likes View the discussion

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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