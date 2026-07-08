Bern could have been more ‘assertive’ on G7 costs, says Geneva minister

G7: Kast says Bern could have been more “assertive” with France Keystone-SDA

Carole-Anne Kast thinks Switzerland could have been more “assertive” with France regarding the costs of the recent G7 summit in Evian (France), which came to CHF31.6 million ($39.17 million) for canton Geneva.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr G7: Kast dit que Berne aurait pu être plus “pugnace” avec la France Original Read more: G7: Kast dit que Berne aurait pu être plus “pugnace” avec la France

Of this, CHF12.5 million will be covered by federal authorities, Kast said in an interview with the L’Agefi newspaper on Wednesday. Bern had committed to paying 80% of the security costs incurred by affected cantons, but the total cost exceeds this figure.

As for the remaining CHF20 million, Geneva still wants France to cover the costs, but the authorities in the neighbouring country have so far sidestepped the issue. “In the longer run, this could strain our regional relations,” Kast warned.

Kast also took a dig at the federal authorities. “The delegation could certainly have been more firm during initial negotiations [with France],” she said. “We may have placed too much trust in diplomacy and not been assertive enough.”

More Debate Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi How can governments balance safety and the right to protest at the G7? The G7 summit to be held next June in France is causing security headaches for neighbouring Switzerland. Should authorities ban protests in Geneva and close the border with France? Join the discussion 2 Likes View the discussion

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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