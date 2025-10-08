Last Swiss members of Gaza flotilla return home

The last ten Swiss participants in the Gaza flotilla were repatriated on Wednesday. Nine people landed in Geneva, while the last member of the flotilla, a Turkish dual national, arrived in Turkey on Tuesday.

At Geneva Airport, around 300 demonstrators welcomed the nine Swiss activists, according to a Keystone-ATS journalist on the scene. They carried signs of support and chanted several slogans in praise of the flotilla.

Rémy Pagani, a former mayor of Geneva, was one of the day’s returnees. On his arrival, he thanked the demonstrators for the welcome they had given the expedition. “Without you, we’d still be there, treated like animals and humiliated. There were 14 of us crammed into 23 square metres,” declared Rémy Pagani.

The Swiss flotilla for Gaza consisted of 19 members, all of whom have now been expelled from Israel. The first activist returned to Switzerland last Saturday in Zurich, before eight other people were repatriated on Sunday in Geneva.

