Hundreds of people in Geneva demonstrate in support of Ukraine

At a time when its allies are taking "unexpected" positions, Ukraine must remain independent, the demonstrators said. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Over 800 people took part in a rally for Ukraine in the Swiss city of Geneva on Sunday. Demonstrators called for justice, solidarity and unwavering support for the country three years after the start of the Russian invasion.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Genève: plus de 800 personnes manifestent leur soutien à l’Ukraine Original Read more: Genève: plus de 800 personnes manifestent leur soutien à l’Ukraine

Participants gathered at the Place des Nations to “commemorate three years of large-scale invasion”. Speakers included Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Yevheniia Filipenko, and Alfonso Gomez, former mayor and current member of government of the city of Geneva.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Demonstrators braved the rain, with the procession crossing the city to the Place Neuve and colouring Geneva’s streets in yellow and blue. Signs read “Terrorist Russia” and “Ukraine fights fascists”.

At a time when its allies are taking “unexpected” positions, Ukraine must remain independent, the demonstrators said. “Its sovereignty is not up for negotiation,” said the organisers, who recalled the atrocities committed by Russia.

+ Swiss Solidarity appeals for donations for Ukraine

And they stressed that this conflict is not just about Ukraine: it is a direct attack on the fundamental values of democracy and freedom, principles that Switzerland and the international community hold dear.

At its peak, the demonstration counted up to 850 people, according to the Geneva police upon request from Keystone-SDA news agency. The march proceeded peacefully. The protest was called by the Geneva branch of the Ukrainian Society in Switzerland.

+ Swiss army open to peacekeeping role on the Ukrainian-Russian border

On Saturday in the capital Bern, a national demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine brought together some 2,000 people. Further rallies are planned for Monday, three years after the start of the Russian invasion.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.