Geneva to host US-Iran talks

The Gulf state of Oman will host talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva next week. Switzerland’s foreign ministry has confirmed the information to the Keystone-SDA news agency, following an earlier report by Reuters.

“The foreign ministry remains in contact with all sides and has reiterated its readiness to support any diplomatic effort aimed at promoting de-escalation,” Nicolas Bideau, the ministry’s head of communications, told Keystone‑SDA.

Bideau added that “Switzerland welcomes and supports these talks.”

Iran is prepared to consider compromises with the United States in a bid to reach a deal on its nuclear programme, Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, told the BBC on Sunday. But Washington must also be ready to discuss lifting sanctions on Iran, the senior diplomat said.

US diplomats have accused Iran of having little real interest in negotiating, but Takht‑Ravanchi insists the ball is now in Washington’s court. “If they are sincere, I’m confident we will be on the path to an agreement,” the deputy foreign minister said.

A major wave of protests against the Iranian government was violently suppressed in early January, with human rights groups reporting that thousands of demonstrators were killed.

Translated from French by AI/sp

