Intelligence report finds Switzerland remains target for spies

Switzerland’s security situation is deteriorating from year to year. The global confrontation with the US on the one hand and Russia and China on the other is having an impact: The risk of espionage and proliferation is high. There is also an increased risk of terrorism.

The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) is particularly concerned about the online radicalisation of young people when it comes to the threat of terrorism, as it wrote on Wednesday in its situation report Security Switzerland 2025.

Globally, the FIS sees the dangers in the rivalry between the US and China, which will characterise security policy in the coming years. Russia, China, North Korea and Iran are working more closely together and want to change the international order, the intelligence service stated. The Ukraine war is likely to continue in 2025.

At the same time, the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated. All of this is increasing the pressure on Switzerland. As a technology hub and host state of international organisations, the threat of espionage is growing.

