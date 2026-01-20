Swiss President recalls Crans-Montana tragedy in speech at WEF
Swiss President Guy Parmelin opened the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday by thanking countries for their solidarity during the tragic fire Crans-Montana. "Such a large turnout takes on a special meaning this year, which has begun tragically for our country," he said.
“Switzerland would therefore like to thank the many countries concerned for the support and solidarity they showed us during the tragedy in Crans-Montana,” he said in the packed Davos Congress Hall.
“It is impressive to see the extent to which a disaster can strengthen international cohesion. However, this unity must transcend specific events, however dramatic they may be,” he said, referring to the current geopolitical stakes.
He emphasised the need for Switzerland to be neutral, stable and agile in the face of these challenges.
