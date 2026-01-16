Swiss President ready to negotiate with Trump at WEF
Swiss President Guy Parmelin says he is prepared to negotiate with his United States counterpart Domald Trump, who will lead a large delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Parmelin is one of several Swiss government Davos attendees, along with including foreign minister Ignazio Cassis, finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter and defence minister Martin Pfister.
+ The Davos set in decline: can the World Economic Forum save itself?
“If the Americans are ready, discussions will take place in Davos and things can move very quickly”, Parmelin told Le Temps. On Wednesday, the Federal Council approved the definitive negotiating mandate on tariffs and is therefore ready to move forward.
Bern and Washington reached an agreement in November to reduce US taxes on Swiss products from 39% to 15% following bitter discussions. A formal agreement still has to be reached by March 31 to secure the deal.
The World Economic Forum runs from January 19 to 23.
More
WEF confirms participation of Donald Trump
Adapted from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.