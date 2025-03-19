Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign Affairs

Switzerland’s top trade official eases tensions with US during Washington visit

Head of Seco smoothes trade tensions with the USA in Washington
Head of Seco smoothes trade tensions with the USA in Washington Keystone-SDA
Switzerland’s top trade official eases tensions with US during Washington visit
Listening: Switzerland’s top trade official eases tensions with US during Washington visit

The head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Helene Budliger Artieda, has met the Chief of Staff of US President Donald Trump’s Trade Representative in Washington. According to a press release, the Swiss delegation was able to refute US allegations of unfair trade practices.

The meeting with the Chief of Staff of the US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer took place “in a friendly atmosphere”, as SECO reported on Tuesday evening in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The aim of the meeting was also to establish contacts with representatives of the new US administration and to explore ways of strengthening economic relations.

+ US blacklists Switzerland for “unfair trade”

Since his inauguration in January, US President Trump has started a tariff war with neighbouring countries Canada and Mexico, as well as with China. Trump has also threatened the European Union with tariffs in the double-digit percentage range.

News

