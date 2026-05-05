Helvetistan, a key alliance for Switzerland

Helvetistan is an informal name that refers to a group of countries whose voice Switzerland represents at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), two of the world's main multilateral financial institutions.

1 minute

Elena Servettaz





I cover international relations with a focus on Switzerland, lead journalistic investigations, and conduct deeply personal interviews on challenging topics. Over 25 years in journalism. Graduated from Moscow State University's Faculty of Journalism and the French Press Institute in Paris. Former TV/radio host in France and Russia. I am a published author and documentary filmmaker who has interviewed presidents and rock stars. Sara Pasino

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

This voting bloc – also known as a constituency – was established in 1992, when Switzerland joined the World Bank and the IMF. Since then, the Alpine country has led this alliance, which is made up of several countries from Europe and Central Asia: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Serbia and Montenegro, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In practice, this means that Switzerland not only defends its own interests within these institutions, but also coordinates positions, represents shared concerns and takes part in decision-making on behalf of the entire group. These decisions range from the approval of loans and financial assistance to the definition of environmental, social and governance standards that shape projects around the world.

Video editing: Virginie Mangin

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