How Chernobyl sparked panic, protests and ‘nuclear lettuce’ fears in Switzerland

Public anxiety also spilled onto the streets. In early May, several demonstrations took place in Zurich. Keystone-SDA

Forty years ago, fear of radioactive fallout reached canton Zurich in the aftermath of the Chernobyl reactor disaster. Confusion spread quickly: self-styled “experts” appeared in shops, and vegetable producers pushed back against federal health advice.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de “Atom-Kopfsalat” und falsche Strahlenexperten in Zürcher Läden Original Read more: “Atom-Kopfsalat” und falsche Strahlenexperten in Zürcher Läden

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The effects of the disaster were felt far beyond the Soviet Union. From April 30, rainfall in eastern Switzerland led to radioactive deposits, with the Zurich Oberland marginally affected. Federal authorities advised washing outdoor-grown vegetables and peeling certain produce as a precaution.

Vegetable growers rejected the guidance. Two weeks after the accident, the Vegetable Producers Association described the recommendations as “inadequate and misleading”, arguing that Swiss lettuce and other leafy vegetables had not been exposed to fallout at all.

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According to reports by the news agency SDA at the time, crops were “grown under cover and irrigated with groundwater”. The Federal Office of Public Health later stated that no direct health effects from consuming contaminated food had been detected in Switzerland.

‘Scaremongering’ in shops

Despite these reassurances, panic flared in Zurich grocery stores. On two days in early May, unknown individuals posing as radiation specialists entered shops and attached warning stickers to shelves of fresh produce and dairy products, reading: “Beware of radiation hazard”.

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Claiming to act on behalf of the “Swiss Federal Reactor Research Institute”, they convinced staff they were conducting official inspections. While the institute did exist between 1955 and 1988 before becoming part of the Paul Scherrer Institute, the perpetrators were never identified. Zurich city police described the incidents as deliberate “scaremongering”.

Protests and calls for change

Public anxiety also spilled onto the streets. In early May, several demonstrations took place in Zurich. On 6 May, around 1,000 anti-nuclear activists marched to demand an end to nuclear power in Switzerland and greater investment in alternative energy.

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Demonstrators also condemned the Soviet authorities’ handling of the disaster. One leaflet described Chernobyl as merely “the tip of the iceberg”, warning that people would now have to live with radioactive contamination as a by-product of nuclear energy. Police reported that the protest remained peaceful.

Translated from German with DeepL/sb

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