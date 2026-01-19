How to speak Davosian – for beginners

Do you speak Davosian? Keystone / Fabrice Coffrini

Switzerland has four official languages, but regular visitors to Davos have mastered a fifth: a form of English that is rich in possibility, ambition and occasional wisdom.

Henry Mance, Financial Times

Although this Davos dialect is initially even harder on the ears than Swiss German, it can become second nature, given enough practice and self-delusion.

We are pleased to provide the following guide, in order to aid cross-cultural dialogue, and prevent embarrassing misunderstandings:

Davosian English The need for an impartial platform for dialogue has never been greater We will always find an excuse to do Davos Davos is in the heart of Europe Davos is in the middle of nowhere The theme of this year’s gathering is A Spirit of Dialogue The idiots are in charge, so we have to speak to them It’s great to be here! I just spent two hours on a minibus and slipped over on the pavement Is this your first Davos? Are you too unimportant to talk to? Our excitement about the energy transition does not mean that we reject tested technologies My company is looking to invest billions in Venezuelan oil President Trump set out an innovative vision for America’s relations with fast-growing economies The president gave a rambling speech in which he appeared to confuse Cameroon and Cambodia Humanity has just entered a new era of possibility It is January Davos is just the perfect place to get some distance from the day-to-day I have just announced mass lay-offs and needed to escape the office I heard your session went well! I did not watch your session This is the first forum since our founder Klaus Schwab stepped down We finally got rid of him My sense is that leaders are ready to deliver the benefits of this reimagined moment at scale I work for McKinsey I am going to the AI Leadership lunch I am so hungry I will do anything for food We are truly entering the era of mini-lateralism Once a year, my communications team makes me use these words This is the moment of India I would like some clients from India In a change to our previous schedule, the president will be joining us by videolink He was worried about being abducted by US special forces Are you on LinkedIn? I want to talk to someone else now It’s not about less regulation, it’s about smarter regulation It’s about less regulation What makes Davos valuable are the people There are no minerals here. Seriously, Mr Trump, we have nothing Excuse me, I have a scheduled catch-up with my strategy head I am going for my 3pm nap, or I will pass out during cocktails Here are my three predictions for 2026 The next sentences to come out of my mouth will either be banal or wrong I have come across such inspiring views I have just been skiing Are you going to Matthew Freud’s party? I need someone to get me into Matthew Freud’s party

Knowledge of the Davos dialect should not be taken lightly. It is a powerful tool, whose use will inevitably lead to thousands of LinkedIn requests, invitations to networking meditation sessions, and opportunities to invest in the world’s first blockchain-powered, quantum-ready dating apps.

Whether the dialect is powerful enough to ensure the Davos-related expenses on your corporate credit card are approved – well, that is another matter.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025

