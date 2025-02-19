Hundreds of Iranian monarchists demonstrate in Geneva

Hundreds of Iranian monarchists demonstrate in Geneva Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

More than 500 Iranian monarchists demonstrated on the Place des Nations in Geneva, demanding a role for the son of the last Shah of Iran in their country's democratic future.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Des centaines de monarchistes iraniens manifestent à Genève Original Read more: Des centaines de monarchistes iraniens manifestent à Genève

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Never trust the Communists and the Islamic Republic”, read one banner. Numerous flags of the former imperial regime, overthrown in 1979 by the Islamic Republic, stood alongside several banners of Israel, a sworn enemy of the Iranian ayatollahs.

“Reza Pahlavi for the democratic future of Iran”, demanded one banner. The son of the last Shah of Iran, who has lived in the United States for many years, boosted the enthusiasm of the demonstrators by gracing them with a brief two-minute presence.

Also in Geneva on Monday, he stated that he was not a candidate for any office, but that he was ready to lead the political transition if the regime fell. A scenario he considers possible “very quickly” if the West guarantees “maximum support” for the Iranian people, who he believes want to get rid of a religious regime.

The Shah of Iran had been heavily criticised by NGOs for his repression of opponents, which was seen as a major violation of human rights. His son believes he is not beholden to his father’s policies, and defends fundamental freedoms for all Iranians.

More

More Iran withheld information on detained Swiss citizen This content was published on The Iranian authorities have withheld information from Switzerland about a Swiss national who died in Iranian custody. Read more: Iran withheld information on detained Swiss citizen

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.