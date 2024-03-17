Israel-Hamas: Hundreds march in Geneva urging end of Gaza violence

Protesters take part in a rally in support of Palestinians, in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, March 16, 2024. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. (KEYSTONE/Martial Trezzini) KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / MARTIAL TREZZINI

Nearly 2,500 people marched through downtown Geneva on Saturday afternoon "to put an end to genocide, apartheid and occupation in Gaza".

2 minutes

Separately, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged Israel on Saturday to abandon an assault on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, “in the name of humanity”.

“I am gravely concerned by reports of an Israeli plan to launch a ground attack on Rafah. A further escalation of violence in this densely populated area would lead to even more death and suffering,” wrote Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on social network X.

The protesters called for demonstrations to continue as long as Israeli forces continue their “massacre” in Gaza.

The demonstration was organised by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel association. The organisation called on Switzerland to immediately cease its military cooperation with Israel. It also urged Swiss authorities should actively promote compliance with international humanitarian law.

The demonstration passed off without any serious incidents. However, there were major traffic obstructions and spray-painting at the Musée Rath. According to police estimates, around 2,500 people took part in the rally.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.