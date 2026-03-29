ICRC president urges Switzerland to stand firmly by international law

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric. Keystone-SDA

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, has called on Switzerland to reaffirm its full commitment to international law, saying this is the most effective way to safeguard the security of its own population.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Pour le CICR, la Suisse doit faire preuve de clarté Original Read more: Pour le CICR, la Suisse doit faire preuve de clarté

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“It’s not enough to just muddle through in today’s world,” she told the SonntagsZeitung, warning that the world is at a turning point and requires clarity.

“Switzerland is an open economy with a strong rule of law and is respected for that,” Spoljaric said. She hopes the country will remain “unapologetically committed to international law”.

She urged heads of state and government to apply abroad the principles they uphold at home. “Double standards are detrimental to everyone’s security,” she said, stressing that a breach of the law is a breach of the law, regardless of who commits it.

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“A human life has the same value everywhere; a child must be protected everywhere.” This principle, she added, is also embedded in the Swiss Constitution and must be put into practice.



Possible war crimes under scrutiny

Shortly after the outbreak of the war in Iran on February 28, the ICRC appealed to all sides to respect the rules of war.

Asked whether war crimes had been committed during the attack on Iran, Spoljaric responded cautiously: “It is through confidential discussions with the parties – conducted by military experts and lawyers – that we determine whether a war crime has been committed in a specific case.” She declined to comment publicly.

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What is clear, she said, is that there have been population displacements and strikes on hospitals and schools. “Fundamental principles such as the protection of children, women and refugees are being violated in the current Middle East conflict.” The Geneva-based organisation remains focused on delivering humanitarian aid and protecting civilian life.

+ The special relationship between Switzerland and Iran

After four weeks of war, missile strikes, destruction and widespread insecurity continue to affect Iran, Lebanon, Israel and several Gulf states. While recent signals from the United States have offered some hope of an agreement with Iran, Spoljaric warned that peace remains distant.

“The current conduct of the war is destroying the framework for negotiations,” she said.

Adapted from French by AI/sb

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