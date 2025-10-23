Switzerland and Jordan discuss Gaza peace plan
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is to discuss the US sponspored Gaza peace plan with his counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman.
The first phase of the ceasefire that has been in place in Gaza for around ten days is due to be discussed. The other points of the plan will also be discussed.
The delivery of humanitarian aid has been one of the priorities since fragile access to the Gaza Strip became possible. Switzerland is participating in the Jordanian aid programme in collaboration with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.
Support for this body has been cut from $20 million to $10 million a year after being suspended last year.
Jordan, which borders the West Bank, is home to a large Palestinian community.
