Two Swiss nationals indicted for supporting Islamic State

The two suspects are alleged to have been involved in planning a trip to Syria to join IS, and to have undertaken extensive propaganda activities in favour of IS.
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges against two Swiss nationals aged 22 and 28 with the Federal Criminal Court. They are accused of supporting the banned terrorist group Islamic State.

Both suspects already have a criminal record for supporting the Islamic State (IS), the attorney general’s office said on Thursday. From January 2022 until their arrest in June 2022, the two suspects are alleged to have been involved in planning a trip to Syria to join IS.

They are also alleged to have carried out extensive propaganda activities in favour of IS and to have supported it financially. According to the indictment, the two Swiss defendants operated numerous Telegram channels. They used the messaging service to disseminate IS publications translated into German.

+ Risk of terror attack in Switzerland higher than before

The presumption of innocence applies until a legally binding verdict has been reached.

