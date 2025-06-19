The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Iran summons Swiss ambassador over Trump statements

smoke above building
Switzerland has represented the interests of the US in Iran since 1980. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Iran summons Swiss ambassador over Trump statements
Listening: Iran summons Swiss ambassador over Trump statements

The Swiss ambassador in Tehran has been summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry over statements made by US President Donald Trump.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

According to European agencies, Iranian state television reported that Swiss Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano, as a representative of US interests, was informed of the protest against “irresponsible and threatening statements” by US President Trump.

No further details were given about the Ambassador, the Italian news agency Adnkronos and the French agency AFP reported on Wednesday evening.

Switzerland has represented the interests of the US in Iran since the hostage crisis of 1980. The US broke off relations with Iran, shortly after it was proclaimed the Islamic Republic, and students occupied the US embassy in Tehran and held embassy staff hostage.

