Iran summons Swiss ambassador over US and Italy arrests

The US and Iran, once close allies, broke off diplomatic relations in 1980, shortly after the Islamic Revolution. Since then, the two have exchanged information via the Swiss embassy. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Iran has summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents US interests. This was to protest against the arrest in the US and Italy of two Iranians suspected of transferring sensitive technologies, local media reported.

On Monday, the US justice system formally accused Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi and Mohammad Abedini of “exporting sophisticated electronic components to Iran”, in violation of US regulations and US sanctions against Iran.

These components were used in a drone attack in Jordan in January that claimed the lives of three US servicemen, the US Department of Justice said in a statement. Iran had denied any involvement and denounced the allegations as “baseless”.

Abedini, 38, was arrested in Italy on Monday at the request of US authorities, according to the US Department of Justice. Sadeghi, 42, is incarcerated in the US and holds dual nationality, according to the US Justice Department.

‘Contrary to all laws and norms’

“These arrests are contrary to all international laws and standards,” said Vahid Jalalzadeh, an official of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, quoted on Saturday by the Tasnim news agency.

Jalalzadeh added that Iran had voiced its protest in an “invitation” to the Ministry addressed to the Swiss ambassador in Teheran and the chargé d’affaires of the Italian embassy.

The US and Iran, once close allies, broke off diplomatic relations in 1980, shortly after the Islamic Revolution overthrew the Washington-backed Pahlavi dynasty and American diplomats were taken hostage in their embassy in Teheran.

Since then, the two countries have exchanged information indirectly through the Swiss embassy in Iran, which represents American interests in the country.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

