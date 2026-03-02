The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss cancels flights to Tel Aviv and also Dubai

SWISS cancels flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai

This content was published on After Iran was attacked by the US and Israel on Saturday, Swiss International Airlines will no longer be flying to Israel until March 7.

