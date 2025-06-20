Swiss ambassador to Iran leaves conflict-hit country

Iranian ambassador leaves Tehran: embassy closed
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss ambassador to Iran left Tehran on Thursday night, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has announced.
June 20, 2025 - 15:42
June 20, 2025 - 15:42
The ambassador arrived in Azerbaijan in the morning with the seven remaining members of the Tehran embassy.
+ Switzerland’s intermediary role is shrinking
Five members had already left the city with their families on Tuesday following the decision by the head of the department to temporarily close the embassy.
Any equipment that needed to be secured had also been evacuated, said Cassis.
The buildings have been closed and local staff are no longer on site, apart from a caretaker.
“However, they remain our employees”, Cassis added.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
