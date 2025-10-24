Iraq seeks to learn from Switzerland’s good offices experiences

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (centre) discussed Switzerland's long tradition of acting as a discreet intermediary with his Iraqi counterparts during his tour of the Near and Middle East. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland's good offices are of interest to the Iraqi authorities, which wants to position itself as a mediator in the Middle East. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis discussed Switzerland's long tradition of acting as a discreet intermediary with his Iraqi counterparts during his tour of the Near and Middle East, where he wants to consolidate Swiss influence.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr L’Irak veut apprendre des bons offices suisses Original Read more: L’Irak veut apprendre des bons offices suisses

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Cassis discussed the good offices issue with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Chia al-Soudani in Baghdad on Thursday. The experiences of Switzerland, which represents American diplomatic interests in Iran, is of interest to Iraq, Cassis told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

Switzerland has an interest in transferring its knowledge to the region, which is growing and where it can no longer maintain its good offices on its own, according to the minister. Iraq, which is keen to maintain stability after many years of conflict, wants to profile itself as a mediator in the region, despite underlying tensions with Israel.

+ Behind the scenes of Swiss diplomacy: salaries, facts and neutrality

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stressed the importance of peace and security in Iraq at the official opening of the Swiss embassy in Baghdad in the presence of Cassis. The embassy reopened last year, after an absence of 33 years, as part of an intensification of the Swiss presence in Iraq launched in recent years.

More

More Foreign Affairs Switzerland reopens embassy in Iraq. But is the political situation stable enough? This content was published on Switzerland’s move to reopen its embassy in Iraq signals confidence in Iraq’s post-conflict recovery. But security and political challenges remain. Read more: Switzerland reopens embassy in Iraq. But is the political situation stable enough?

Corruption still present

In his various public appearances, Cassis referred several times to the 9% increase in trade between Switzerland and Iraq since last year.

In Baghdad he met Swiss investors in Iraq, highlighting a flourishing market. The pharmaceutical sector, for example, but also the shoe manufacturer Kybun, which is well established in the Middle East, have invested in Iraq.

+ Does neutrality promote peace? A look at Switzerland and its good offices

However, major challenges remain. Investors point to complicated administrative procedures marred by corruption. The banking systems are also not yet stable.

Added to this is the double taxation between the two countries. According to Cassis, an agreement is currently being finalised and will come into force next year.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories