Israel attacks: Swiss ambassador in Iran summoned by authorities

Switzerland represents US diplomatic interests in Iran, and as such ambassador Nadine Olivieri was called in by Iranian authorities, confirmed Alexandre Fasel, state secretary at the Swiss foreign ministry, at a press conference in Bern on Friday.
“All Swiss personnel in the region affected by the military attack launched by Israel against Iran during the night are safe,” reassured for his part Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.
“The Federal Council discussed the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East this afternoon,” Cassis said, adding that the Swiss government would monitor the issue closely and seek dialogue with all partners involved.
There are currently around 200 Swiss citizens living in Iran and 29,000 in Israel, Cassis said.
The situation in the region continues to destabilise. Cassis expressed his concern and condemned the use of force contrary to United Nations and international principles and called on all parties to refrain from further escalations.
Cassis – who visited Israel and the West Bank this week – also pointed out that in Tehran, the alarm was triggered immediately before the attack, so that personnel were able to take cover. The minister also emphasised that only the US had a broader picture of military operations.
Cassis then stated that during his visit to Israel he had in no way anticipated the country’s military intentions to launch attacks on Iran, which were carried out on the night of Wednesday to Thursday.
On his return from his diplomatic trip to the Middle East, Cassis said he was very pessimistic about the resolution of the various ongoing conflicts in the region. He came back practically hopeless, he admitted. “This conflict is so complex that perhaps the only solution is to break it down into its individual problems,” he said on Friday.
