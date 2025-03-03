Israel criticises Swiss decision to host Middle East conference in Geneva on Friday
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Israel criticises Swiss decision to host Middle East conference in Geneva on Friday
Israel has condemned Switzerland for planning to host a meeting on international humanitarian law in the Middle East next Friday in Geneva. The United Nations General Assembly asked Switzerland to organise the conference last September.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Israël dénonce la décision suisse d’une réunion vendredi à Genève
Original
Since the UN resolution passed in New York almost six months ago, Israel has made no secret of its opposition to the holding of a conference of the 196 parties to the Geneva Conventions.
In a statement published on the platform X on Monday, the Permanent Mission of Israel to the UN in Geneva said it “strongly rejects the planned conference of the High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention”, set to take place in the western Swiss city on March 7.
More
More
Geneva to host conference on Middle East conflict on March 7
This content was published on
A conference on the situation of civilians living in the Israeli occupied territories will take place in Geneva on March 7, the Swiss foreign ministry has confirmed.
It described the planned event as “part of the legal warfare against Israel”.
This time Israel has taken aim at Switzerland, the guardian of these humanitarian treaties. The Israeli mission said the Swiss decision to convene the conference “at this sensitive juncture demonstrates that this conference serves merely as another platform to attack Israel, a democratic country, and embolden terrorist organizations that have shown utter disregard for humanity and the law”.
The meeting will be technical, and should result in a reaffirmation of international humanitarian law. Israel, however, denounces in advance a “revisionist” approach that would “reinterpret existing legal obligations as well as not allowing member states to properly express their reservations – further proves that the conference is driven by a one-sided narrative”.
More
More
Middle East conference in Geneva aims to revive international humanitarian law
This content was published on
The conference on the Middle East will focus on banning the forced displacement of people, among other issues. A non-binding declaration is expected.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Switzerland no longer wants to foot the bill for ‘suicide tourism’
Blatter, Platini return to court for new fraud trial over CHF2 million FIFA payment
This content was published on
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former UEFA President Michel Platini appeared in court in Switzerland on Monday accused of fraud - 2.5 years after they were cleared.
Group seeks home for historic Battle of Murten panorama painting
This content was published on
A group of enthusiasts is seeking a new home for the monumental historic "Battle of Murten" painting that depicts the victory of the Swiss cantons over the Duke of Burgundy in 1476.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.