Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Israel criticises Swiss decision to host Middle East conference in Geneva on Friday

Israel denounces Swiss decision to hold a meeting in Geneva on Friday
Israel says it "strongly rejects the planned conference of the High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention" due to take place in Geneva on March 7. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Israel criticises Swiss decision to host Middle East conference in Geneva on Friday
Listening: Israel criticises Swiss decision to host Middle East conference in Geneva on Friday

Israel has condemned Switzerland for planning to host a meeting on international humanitarian law in the Middle East next Friday in Geneva. The United Nations General Assembly asked Switzerland to organise the
conference last September.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Since the UN resolution passed in New York almost six months ago, Israel has made no secret of its opposition to the holding of a conference of the 196 parties to the Geneva Conventions.

In a statement published on the platform X on Monday, the Permanent Mission of Israel to the UN in Geneva said it “strongly rejects the planned conference of the High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention”, set to take place in the western Swiss city on March 7.

More

It described the planned event as “part of the legal warfare against Israel”.

This time Israel has taken aim at Switzerland, the guardian of these humanitarian treaties. The Israeli mission said the Swiss decision to convene the conference “at this sensitive juncture demonstrates that this conference serves merely as another platform to attack Israel, a democratic country, and embolden terrorist organizations that have shown utter disregard for humanity and the law”.

The meeting will be technical, and should result in a reaffirmation of international humanitarian law. Israel, however, denounces in advance a “revisionist” approach that would “reinterpret existing legal obligations as well as not allowing member states to properly express their reservations – further proves that the conference is driven by a one-sided narrative”.

More

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR