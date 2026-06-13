Italy to resume accepting Dublin asylum cases from Switzerland
A dispute between Switzerland and Italy over the return of asylum-seekers appears to be nearing resolution. On Friday, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) confirmed a media report that Italy is once again willing to take back asylum-seekers under the Dublin framework.
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“We assume that the first transfers will resume once the EU migration pact comes into force,” SEM spokesperson Magdalena Rast told Swiss public radio SRF, adding that the agency is in contact with the Italian authorities. The story was reported first in Blick.
However, SEM noted that it remains unclear how quickly transfers will resume or how many asylum-seekers can be returned. It is estimated, though, that more than 1,200 people could eventually be sent back to Italy.
The Federal Council recently confirmed this figure in a written response. In the past, Italy had repeatedly signalled its intention to lift the suspension on returns, though these assurances had not materialised. Since 2022, Italy has refused to take back any so-called Dublin cases.
New solidarity mechanism in Europe
Italy’s apparent policy shift is linked to the new European migration pact, which entered into force on Friday. A key component of the pact is a solidarity mechanism designed to ease pressure on countries at the EU’s external borders facing high levels of migration.
Under the mechanism, other states can choose to either accept asylum-seekers, provide financial support, or deploy personnel to assist frontline countries.
Switzerland intends to participate in this mechanism. However, this will require a corresponding agreement with the European Union. The Federal Council would then determine on an annual basis how Switzerland contributes.
Adapted from German by AI/sb
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