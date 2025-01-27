Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss president decries anti-Semitism during Auschwitz liberation ceremony

Karin Keller-Sutter commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz
Karin Keller-Sutter commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz Keystone-SDA
Swiss president decries anti-Semitism during Auschwitz liberation ceremony
On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter expressed her concern at the resurgence of anti-Semitism, including in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In a speech, Keller-Sutter stressed the importance of preserving the testimony of Holocaust survivors.

+ Focus: the history of anti-Semitism in Switzerland

Keller-Sutter was accompanied by two Swiss survivors at the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. This was the first time that brothers Alfred and Rudolf Popper, who survived the camp as children, had taken part in the ceremony.

“It is intolerable that our fellow citizens of the Jewish faith should be subjected to discrimination, intimidation and violence,” said Keller-Sutter on Monday.

Knowing how anti-Semitism has been exploited in the past to justify “the worst crimes”, the rise of political currents advocating exclusion in the name of a concept of superiority in several countries is worrying, she added.

These changes will come into force in Switzerland on February 1

Legal changes coming into force in Switzerland on February 1

This content was published on Preventive regulation of the wolf population, rules for the import of dog puppies and higher minimum wages in the hospitality industry. On February 1, changes to laws and ordinances as well as other innovations come into force in Switzerland. Here is an overview:

Read more: Legal changes coming into force in Switzerland on February 1

